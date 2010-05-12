Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sky Geo Abstract. Brown Gradient Stripe. Beige Dye Abstract. Sea Dyed Brush. Brown Seamless Batik. Beige Ethnic Ink. Ocean Dye Print. Beige Tribal Pattern. Brown Grain Paint. Bright Ink Stroke.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG