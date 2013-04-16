Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sketch of a pink flower with long thin petals and green leaves. Echinacea drawn in watercolor and black pen, isolated on white background.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2288 × 4136 pixels • 7.6 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
553 × 1000 pixels • 1.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
277 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG