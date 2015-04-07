Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 3661851
A single water molecule. The red balls represent hydrogen atoms the white ball represents an oxygen atoms. The clouds show the surface of the molecule
Illustration Formats
2560 × 2428 pixels • 8.5 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 948 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 474 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG