Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Simple modern arrows technology business abstract cover design . Cover design template for the presentation, brochure, catalog, poster, book, magazines.
Down arrow icon design vector
Down arrow bright yellow material minimal icon or logo design
check mark icon
checkmark icon
checkmark icon
checkmark icon
checkmark icon

See more

320509757

See more

320509757

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136127019

Item ID: 2136127019

Simple modern arrows technology business abstract cover design . Cover design template for the presentation, brochure, catalog, poster, book, magazines.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Archeon

Archeon