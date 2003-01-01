Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Simple, Minimal 3D Render Blue Background for Product Display with One Stand or Cylinder Podium. Bright Light From a Window From the Right Side with Copy Space
Formats
4960 × 7016 pixels • 16.5 × 23.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG