Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Simple image in black and white of the ace of clubs. This card is the sign of a well-ordered life and legitimate hopes and foretells career success. Also represents an eager search for knowledge.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

133493

Stock Illustration ID: 133493

Simple image in black and white of the ace of clubs. This card is the sign of a well-ordered life and legitimate hopes and foretells career success. Also represents an eager search for knowledge.

Illustration Formats

  • 2200 × 3015 pixels • 7.3 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 730 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 365 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Perry Correll

Perry Correll