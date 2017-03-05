Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 133493
Simple image in black and white of the ace of clubs. This card is the sign of a well-ordered life and legitimate hopes and foretells career success. Also represents an eager search for knowledge.
Illustration Formats
2200 × 3015 pixels • 7.3 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
730 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
365 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG