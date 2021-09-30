Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084179279
Simple floral background. Sketch scribble drawing. Summer nature motif. Decorative botanical illustration with stylized flowers. Abstract colorful brush strokes. For textile and fabric.
G
By Galakam
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractacrylicartartisticbackgroundblossombotanicalbrushchamomilechaoticcolorfulcreativedaisydesigndrawingdrawnelementfashionfloralflowergouachegraphichandillustrationinkleafmessymodernnaturepaintpatternpetalplantprintretroscribbleseamlessshapesilhouettesimplesketchsplashstrokesummersurfacetextiletexturevintagewatercolorwrapping
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist