Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Simple Drawn. Black Creme Zig Zag. Line Classic Print. Geometric Scribble. Gray Line Doodle. Retro Geometry. Gray Ink Scratch. Geometric Pen Texture. Black Vintage Pen. Ink Sketch Drawing.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG