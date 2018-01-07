Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Simple Doodle Pattern. Gray Colour Ink Doodle Textile. Black Color Native Dyed Brush. Seamless Ink Watercolor Design. Abstract Stripe Ikat Pattern. Ethnic Ikat Scribble Batik. Ethnic Geo Wave.
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG