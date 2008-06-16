Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 29026201
silver, blue and grey 3D glass or water soccer balls set or collection isolated on white background, for sport and recreation designs isolated on white background
Illustration Formats
4847 × 4847 pixels • 16.2 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG