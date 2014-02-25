Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A silver abstract background with a series of waves dividing the top and bottom silver portions of the image, room for text and a web button in the bottom right corner
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

16526200

Stock Illustration ID: 16526200

A silver abstract background with a series of waves dividing the top and bottom silver portions of the image, room for text and a web button in the bottom right corner

Illustration Formats

  • 5837 × 4097 pixels • 19.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 702 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 351 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

M

Mike Price