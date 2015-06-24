Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 5319859
A silhouette of the Saint Louis Missouri skyline looking West at sunset. The famous Saint Louis Arch can be seen. Its reflection shows in the water of the mighty Mississippi.
Illustration Formats
2200 × 3400 pixels • 7.3 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
647 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
324 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG