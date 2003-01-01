Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sign in the form of the Letter V of white color in a white square on a camouflage background. Russian military operation in Ukraine. Sign V on the military equipment of the Russian army.Black Grunge
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135232897

Item ID: 2135232897

Sign in the form of the Letter V of white color in a white square on a camouflage background. Russian military operation in Ukraine. Sign V on the military equipment of the Russian army.Black Grunge

Formats

  • 4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ivanov Viktor Sergeevihc

Ivanov Viktor Sergeevihc