Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Showcase, Podium, stand, on pastel light background for premium product. Mock up for the exhibitions, presentation of products - 3D, render. Composition of geometric object
Formats
8000 × 6000 pixels • 26.7 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG