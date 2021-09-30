Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2101062397
Shiny orange round pedestal or podium with studio backdrops. Blank display or clean room for showing product.Copy space for texts. Minimalist mockup for podium display or showcase. 3D rendering.
V
By Vensto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractadvertiseadvertisingartbackdropbackgroundburntbusinesscolorfulcoppercopy spacecylinderdecorationdesigndisplayexhibitionexuberanceillustrationinteriorluxuryminimalminimalismmock upmockupmodernorangepastelpedestalpodiumpresentationproductproduct displayrenderrenderingroomroundsceneshapeshinyshowshowcaseshowroomstagestandstudiotemplatetextswallwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist