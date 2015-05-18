Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Shining purple and blue stripes form a beautiful ball on an attractive colorful background. Colorful background design for your cover, social media, web and content needs. High quality.
Formats
4096 × 2304 pixels • 13.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG