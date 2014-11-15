Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Shimmer Plate Art. Aquarelle Dirty Painting Texture. Grunge Background. Golden Vintage Tie Dye Canvas. Watercolor Retro Splashes. Bronze Brushed Effect. Rusty Print.
Tie Dye Design. Grunge Texture. Colorful Tie Dye Design. Rusty Bronze Texture. Artistic Hand Drawn Texture. Rusty Background. Colorful Dirty Art Texture.
Tie Dye Design. Bright Color Texture. Colorful Tie Dye Design. Rusty Bronze Artwork. Aquarelle Abstract Graffiti. Rusty Wallpaper. Aquarelle Dirty Painting Brush Stroke.
cornfield wheat nature landscape Sommer
Spiral Tie Dye Boho. White Brushed Graffiti. Black Tie Dye Batik. Gold Dirty Background. Black Tie Dye Grunge. White Watercolor Grungy Paint. Spiral Batik Brush. Gold Modern Style. Spiral
Curls in the Sun
The Polar Fox fur as texture or background
Gold hair texture

See more

1293988822

See more

1293988822

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125609199

Item ID: 2125609199

Shimmer Plate Art. Aquarelle Dirty Painting Texture. Grunge Background. Golden Vintage Tie Dye Canvas. Watercolor Retro Splashes. Bronze Brushed Effect. Rusty Print.

Formats

  • 3000 × 1415 pixels • 10 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 472 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 236 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich