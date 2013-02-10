Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SEWING TOOLS. Silver needle, thimble, ribbons, spools of thread, strawberry pin cushion, for tailoring, quilting, embroidery. do it yourself craft, hobby. Stitch frame. Isolated on white background.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

16178734

Stock Illustration ID: 16178734

SEWING TOOLS. Silver needle, thimble, ribbons, spools of thread, strawberry pin cushion, for tailoring, quilting, embroidery. do it yourself craft, hobby. Stitch frame. Isolated on white background.

Illustration Formats

  • 3300 × 2550 pixels • 11 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 773 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 387 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

casejustin

casejustin