Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 36158110
Several color pencils in a box decorated with floral ornaments. A black box is isolated against white background.
Illustration Formats
4279 × 7112 pixels • 14.3 × 23.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
602 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
301 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.