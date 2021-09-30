Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084329453
Set of watercolor illustrations: garden gloves, flowers in a pot, mat and spatula and the inscription "With love"
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
cardcleaningclipartdoodledrawingecologyflowersgardenergardeninggardening as a hobbygardening glovesglovesgraphicgroundgrowgrowthharvesthealthyherbhobbyhorticultureillustrationimageletteringlettering vintagelovemat and shovel.mothers daypastelplaceplantingpostcardrakeseedlingset of watercolor illustrationsspraysprigstringtextvegetablevegetarianwatercolorwhitewith love
Similar images
More from this artist