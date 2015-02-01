Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A set of watercolor flower illustrations is a collection of green leaves Eucalyptus watercolor leaves. Greeting card template
Round label design template with Tropical Leaves around. Nature concept, vacation, and summer holidays. Easily editable blank space. Vector Illustration.
Circle floral green frame. Decorative leaf wreath for logo template, wedding save date, for party, festive spring decor, for trinity, for easter, for calendar. Can be used for social media highlights.
blue silhouette image decorative crown of elongated leaves in circular shape
Round frame of branches and leafs. Eco concept. Spring illustration. Nature background.
Vector round frame of branches and leafs. Eco concept. Spring illustration. Nature background.
floral flowers wreath decoration ornament icon vector illustration
Floral illustration. Watercolor botanic frame for wedding or greeting card.

See more

1643102122

See more

1643102122

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128617254

Item ID: 2128617254

A set of watercolor flower illustrations is a collection of green leaves Eucalyptus watercolor leaves. Greeting card template

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5704 × 5338 pixels • 19 × 17.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 936 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 468 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

meggy.art