Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Set of realistic drums with metal cymbals or drumset and amplifier on white background. 3d render concept of musical percussion instrument, drum machine and drumset
Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG