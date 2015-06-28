Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Set of realistic drums with metal cymbals or drumset and amplifier on blue background. 3d render concept of musical percussion instrument, drum machine and drumset
Formats
5760 × 4800 pixels • 19.2 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG