Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Set of nurses and paramedics. Portrait of male and female medical workers in uniform with stethoscope, mask and gloves. Flat cartoon illustration on green background
Formats
3334 × 3334 pixels • 11.1 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG