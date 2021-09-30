Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094290734
Set of illustrations of baked goods drawn with wax crayons in a children's style.Collection of images of Sweet food,desserts textured pastels in doodle.Designs for menus,invitations,stickers,cards.
M
By Maria Minina
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstract backgroundbaguettebakebakedbaked goodsbakerybiscuitbreakfastbuncafecakechocolatecolorfulcookiecookiescookingcrayoncrayon canvas artcreamcuisinedecorativedeliciousdinnerdonutdrawingfoodgraphichand drawnhomemadeillustrationisolatedkitchenlabelmealmenumuffinpastryproductrestaurantretrosetshopsketchsnacksugarsweettexturevintagewaxwax melted crayon art
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist