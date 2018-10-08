Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A set of "Grunge". Detailed grunge backgrounds. Liquid. A collection of paint strokes. Spots. Grunge splash. Ink stain. Collection of faces. Black splashes, brush isolated on white background.
Edit
Vector square, triangle, rhombus, oval, hexagon and round circle painted frames on black brush stroke background. Geometric shapes borders, frame lines on textured paint dab isolated design elements.
Grunge design elements
Postage stamps in grunge style. Set of textured postmarks . vector collection of vintage post marks.
Abstract grunge stamp element set on white background. Vector illustration
Vector Pen Scribbles and Marks
Set of Black grunge abstract background with white frame. Vector illustration.
Postage stamps in grunge style. Set of textured postmarks . vector collection of vintage post marks.

See more

1335455990

See more

1335455990

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122810496

Item ID: 2122810496

A set of "Grunge". Detailed grunge backgrounds. Liquid. A collection of paint strokes. Spots. Grunge splash. Ink stain. Collection of faces. Black splashes, brush isolated on white background.

Formats

  • 9780 × 5001 pixels • 32.6 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 511 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 256 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ZinetroN

ZinetroN