Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Set of gears interconnected forming a machine concept. The key and the spring represents the beginning of the operation, the control of all pieces. The source of energy generated by a spring.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

56647240

Stock Illustration ID: 56647240

Set of gears interconnected forming a machine concept. The key and the spring represents the beginning of the operation, the control of all pieces. The source of energy generated by a spring.

Illustration Formats

  • 4250 × 3580 pixels • 14.2 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 842 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 421 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

ktsdesign

ktsdesign

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.