Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Set of floral elements, Black flat flowers isolated on white background. Abstract flower icons, stylized floral decoration. Flower flat designs for creating logos, invitations, patterns, postcards,
Formats
12500 × 8334 pixels • 41.7 × 27.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG