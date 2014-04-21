Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A set of delicate spring flowers, a bouquet of snowdrops, watercolor painting isolated on a white background
Close-up of white snowdrops against white background
Blue snowdrop background. Careful drawing of spring flowers
Studio macro shot of lovely little bouquet of early spring snowdrops tied together with a bow, isolated on a white background.
Root gourd on a white background.
Closeup on two white snowdrop flowers, isolated
Aloe vera fresh leaf isolated on white background with copy space. Green fresh layout for ad products with aloe vera.
Beautiful snowdrops - galanthus flowers. Illustration isolated on white.

See more

1389275255

See more

1389275255

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135494043

Item ID: 2135494043

A set of delicate spring flowers, a bouquet of snowdrops, watercolor painting isolated on a white background

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3500 pixels • 16.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

nat sam

nat sam