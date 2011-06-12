Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 1476645
Set of buttons for web design. All buttons are isolated using a clipping path which make it easy to use them on any background color. See other images in my portfolio for other button sets.
Illustration Formats
5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG