Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Set of abstract minimalistic backgrounds in blue, white and pink colors with paint drops, modern abstraction collection for wall decoration, interior posters bundle, expressive luxury arts for decor
Edit
Creative abstract hand drawn oil painting. Paint stroke texture on canvas. Wallpaper for web and game design. Grunge background. Macro image of artwork. Modern art. Contemporary art.
Texture, pattern, blue silk fabric on a white background, flowers pattern silhouette on white background decorative course, postcard wallpaper design. Your project will be successful. Act inspired
Street art. Abstract background image of a fragment of a colored graffiti painting in white and orange tones
Texture, pattern, blue silk fabric on a white background, flowers pattern silhouette on white background decorative course, postcard wallpaper design. Your project will be successful. Act inspired
The watercolor blue of the cream on the cake closeup. The background for the label
Set of abstract backgrounds blue
Creative abstract hand drawn oil painting. Paint stroke texture on canvas. Wallpaper for web and game design. Grunge background. Macro image of artwork. Modern art. Contemporary art.

See more

1128916226

See more

1128916226

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2107410866

Item ID: 2107410866

Set of abstract minimalistic backgrounds in blue, white and pink colors with paint drops, modern abstraction collection for wall decoration, interior posters bundle, expressive luxury arts for decor

Formats

  • 8181 × 4079 pixels • 27.3 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 499 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

NIKACOLDBLUE