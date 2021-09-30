Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085595465
Set of abstract Christmas trees in different colors. Long exposure light painting. Isolate on a white background. Mock up for design.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract christmas treeartartworkbackdropbackgroundbluebrightcardcelebratecelebrationchristmas cardchristmas decorationclose-upcopydecemberdecorationdecorationsdecorativedesigngreenholidayholidaysilluminationimageisolatedlightlight paintingmarry christmasmerrymock upmockupmodernnewornamentornamentspatternpinepresentpurpleredshapeshinespacesparkletreewinteryearyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist