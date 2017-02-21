Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Set of 18 cartoon cosmetics. Set includes: blusher, lipstick, eye shadow, mascara wand, makeup brushes, eye liner pencil, nail varnish, lip gloss, hand cream, perfume, baby bud, and nail file.
Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG