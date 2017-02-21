Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Set of 18 cartoon cosmetics. Set includes: blusher, lipstick, eye shadow, mascara wand, makeup brushes, eye liner pencil, nail varnish, lip gloss, hand cream, perfume, baby bud, and nail file.
Edit
Set of 18 cartoon cosmetics: blusher, lipstick, eye shadow, mascara wand, brushes, eye liner pencil, nail varnish, lip gloss, hand cream, perfume, baby bud, and nail file. This file is vector eps10.
colored vector icon set - comb vector, hair dye, make up brush, shaving, bucket and broom, fetlock, mop, car, toilet, foam basin
solid vector icon set - vacuum cleaner vector, fetlock, mop, sponge, car, washing powder, rubber glove, spatula, microwave oven, double boiler, fridge
colored vector icon set - comb vector, hair dye, make up brush, shaving, bucket and broom, fetlock, mop, car, toilet, foam basin
colored vector icon set - comb vector, hair dye, make up brush, shaving, bucket and broom, fetlock, mop, car, toilet, foam basin
Isolated object of cleaning and service sign. Set of cleaning and household stock symbol for web.
Vector illustration of cleaning and service icon. Collection of cleaning and household stock symbol for web.

See more

1205081536

See more

1205081536

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

154382162

Item ID: 154382162

Set of 18 cartoon cosmetics. Set includes: blusher, lipstick, eye shadow, mascara wand, makeup brushes, eye liner pencil, nail varnish, lip gloss, hand cream, perfume, baby bud, and nail file.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Theo_hrm

Theo_hrm