Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Serotonin neurotransmitter molecule, chemical structure. Also known as 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT). Three representations: 2D skeletal formula, 3D ball-and-stick model, 3D space-filling model.
Formats
4727 × 10000 pixels • 15.8 × 33.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
473 × 1000 pixels • 1.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
237 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG