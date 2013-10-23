Images

Serotonin neurotransmitter molecule, chemical structure. Also known as 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT). Three representations: 2D skeletal formula, 3D ball-and-stick model, 3D space-filling model.
Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), molecular model. Atoms are represented as spheres with conventional color coding: hydrogen (white), carbon (grey), oxygen (red), nitrogen (blue)
Edaravone drug molecule. Conventional skeletal formula and stylized representations.
Tryptophan (Trp, W) amino acid, molecular model. Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins. Atoms are represented as spheres with conventional color coding: hydrogen (white), etc
Pyrrolysine (Pyl, O) amino acid molecule. Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins. Three representations: 2D skeletal formula, 3D ball-and-stick model, 3D space-filling model.
Phenylalanine (Phe, F) amino acid molecule. Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins. Three representations: 2D skeletal formula, 3D ball-and-stick model, 3D space-filling model.
Pyrrolysine (Pyl, O) amino acid, molecular model. Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins. Atoms are represented as spheres with conventional color coding: hydrogen (white), etc
Histidine (His, H) amino acid, molecular model. Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins. Atoms are represented as spheres with conventional color coding: hydrogen (white), etc

129242993

129242993

  • 4727 × 10000 pixels • 15.8 × 33.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 473 × 1000 pixels • 1.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 237 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

StudioMolekuul

