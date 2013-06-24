Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 38555101
A series of steps with words - Confidence, Ambition, Persistence and Attitude - lead to an open door with the word Success showing through it
Illustration Formats
4096 × 4270 pixels • 13.7 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
959 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
480 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG