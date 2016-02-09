Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sepia Ink Brush. Brown Grain Pattern. Rusty Ink Abstract. Beige Golden Textile. Retro Tribal Batik. Sepia Ethnic Dye. Gold Texture Paint. Gold Dyed Batik. Rusty Gold Brush. Dirty Dye Batik.
Edit
Grey Bohemian Tie Dye. White Boho Grunge. Black Dyed Stripe. Grey Boho Texture. Gray Geo Watercolor. Grey Bohemian Dirt. White Ikat. Gray Tribal Print. Gray Dyed Batik. Gray Texture Brush.
wooden wall
Grey Tribal Brush. Gray Geometric Stripe. Grey Traditional Dirt. Black Boho Grunge. Gray Geo Print. Black Brush. Gray Pattern Batik. Grey Boho Abstract. White Boho Pattern. Gray Dyed Tie Dye.
Exterior Metal Surface with Peeling Beige Paint
Metal texture with scratches and cracks
Grungy crack wooden floor Vintage weathered shabby blue and brown painted wood texture as background.
metal plate for background or texture

See more

1589582275

See more

1589582275

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140781287

Item ID: 2140781287

Sepia Ink Brush. Brown Grain Pattern. Rusty Ink Abstract. Beige Golden Textile. Retro Tribal Batik. Sepia Ethnic Dye. Gold Texture Paint. Gold Dyed Batik. Rusty Gold Brush. Dirty Dye Batik.

Formats

  • 3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna