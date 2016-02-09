Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sepia Ink Brush. Brown Grain Pattern. Rusty Ink Abstract. Beige Golden Textile. Retro Tribal Batik. Sepia Ethnic Dye. Gold Texture Paint. Gold Dyed Batik. Rusty Gold Brush. Dirty Dye Batik.
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG