Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085166705
Seamless white on color interior wall tile style surface pattern design for print. High-quality illustration. Ornate overlay contemporary textile graphic design. Floor wall cover in Portuguese style.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearabesqueartartisticazulejobackdropbackgroundceramiccollagecolourcontemporarycovercraftdecorativedesignfacadefloorgeometricalgraphichouseinteriorjpglisbonmodernmoroccanmosaicmotifornamentornamentalornateoverlaypatternportugalportugueseprintrasterrepeatseamlessspanishsquareswatchtextiletiletilingtraditionalvintagewallwallpaperwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist