Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless watercolor pattern with wild flowers, branches with leaves, dried flowers, meadow herbs of different sizes in a romantic style. Great for fabric, paper, wallpaper, textile design
Vector hand drawn floral seamless pattern and backdrop. Elegant plant background. Intricate modern summer and spring flower illustration set.
Background Wallpaper Design Beauty Vector Illustrator Abstract Texture
Floral seamless pattern with spring blooming perennial flowers on white background. Decorative backdrop with springtime flowering plants. Flat vector illustration for wrapping paper, textile print.
Seamless vector pattern with decorative yellow flowers, leaves, hearts on a white background
Floral pattern on a white background vector
Set of floral elements. Wreath illustration made of flowers and herbs. Vector decorative frame and leaf. Spring elements. Floral doodles wreath.
Vector flower pattern. Colorful seamless botanic texture, detailed flowers illustrations. Doodle style, spring floral background.

See more

537296830

See more

537296830

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125945550

Item ID: 2125945550

Seamless watercolor pattern with wild flowers, branches with leaves, dried flowers, meadow herbs of different sizes in a romantic style. Great for fabric, paper, wallpaper, textile design

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

VashaRisovasha

VashaRisovasha