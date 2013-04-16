Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless watercolor pattern with small yellow trifoliate flowers of different sizes in a minimalistic style. Great for fabric, paper, wallpaper, textile design
orange orchids isolated on white background
yellow orange flower with four petals isolated on white background
Golden trumpet or Allamanda, yellow flower isolated on white background.
orange orchids isolated on white background
set of illustrated abstract flowers isolated on white background top view
orange orchids isolated on white background
orange orchids isolated on white background

See more

189227735

See more

189227735

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125945028

Item ID: 2125945028

Seamless watercolor pattern with small yellow trifoliate flowers of different sizes in a minimalistic style. Great for fabric, paper, wallpaper, textile design

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

VashaRisovasha

VashaRisovasha