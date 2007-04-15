Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless watercolor pattern with round colorful balloons. Suitable for holiday designs, invitations, cards, decoration of children's things, greetings, paper, packaging, wallpaper and more
Happy holiday flying yellow balloon illustration. Joy symbol. One single object, long round shape, pastel tones. Hand drawn water colour gradient paint on white background, cutout.
Isolated watercolor balloon on white background. Beautiful and colorful yellow balloon for decoration for holidays.
cartoon party balloon
cartoon party balloon
Isolated watercolor balloon on white background. Beautiful and colorful green balloon for decoration for holidays.
Green colorful holiday balloon. Simple watercolor sketch. Hand-drawn illustration. Hand painting on paper

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127243635

Item ID: 2127243635

Seamless watercolor pattern with round colorful balloons. Suitable for holiday designs, invitations, cards, decoration of children's things, greetings, paper, packaging, wallpaper and more

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StacyDraw

StacyDraw