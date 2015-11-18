Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless watercolor pattern with hyacinth, freesia and narcissus. Hand drawn background with spring flowers
Seamless background with Oriental cherry flowers. Vector illustration imitates traditional Chinese ink painting. Sakura blossom.
Artistic, Tropical, modern motif. Black and white graphic jungle print. Summer flower on abstract shape brush line. Trending contrast seamless pattern vector background. Watercolor blobs, ink, stains.
Romantic elegant festive peony botanical pattern, modern peony blossom in pastel tones. All over print. Perfect for wallpaper, stationary, event, wedding, fashion. Elegant florals.
Trendy Floral pattern. Botanical Motifs. Seamless vector texture for fashion prints.
magnolias seamless pattern
Artistic, Tropical, modern motif. Black and white graphic jungle print. Summer flower on abstract shape brush line. Trending contrast seamless pattern vector background. Watercolor blobs, ink, stains.
Hand drawn branches and leaves of temperate forest trees. Black and white sketch style set isolated on pink background. Maple, rowanberry, oak foliage, acorns and berries. EPS10 vector illustration

See more

1017509734

See more

1017509734

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129455427

Item ID: 2129455427

Seamless watercolor pattern with hyacinth, freesia and narcissus. Hand drawn background with spring flowers

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8268 × 8268 pixels • 27.6 × 27.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Arina Trapeznikova

Arina Trapeznikova