Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless in tribal, folk embroidery, native ikat fabric. Ethnic geometric pattern design for background, carpet, wallpaper, clothing, Batik, curtain, fabric, rug, shawl, bag, mug.
Edit
woven fabric a crafting profession is famous for Amphoe Na Pho. In Buri Ram Province, Here is a major exporter of woven fabric of Buriram Province. In Thailand.
Seamless Endless Hand Painting Abstract Watercolor Stripes Lines Triangles Geometric Shapes Pattern with Brush Splashes Ink Stains Background
Beautiful colored woven fabric seamless pattern
Geometric kilim ikat pattern with grunge texture
Colorful mosaic oriental rug with traditional folk geometric ornament. Carpet with border frame pattern. Cross stitch template.
Abstract orange and red geometric native pattern seamless vector.Repeating geometric background.Modern design trendy concept for paper, cover, fabric, interior decor and other users.
Pattern design for background or wallpaper and clothes.

See more

1914603511

See more

1914603511

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139505743

Item ID: 2139505743

Seamless in tribal, folk embroidery, native ikat fabric. Ethnic geometric pattern design for background, carpet, wallpaper, clothing, Batik, curtain, fabric, rug, shawl, bag, mug.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ryoma26

Ryoma26