Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless texture with clear golden elements and multicolored highlights. Yellow background with broken gold. 3D image. Broken metal surface close-up.
Simple vector illustration. Abstract geometric background pattern
Simple vector illustration. Abstract geometric background pattern
great yellow umbrella
Abstract background. Structure or frame of an object closeup. 3d render illustration background. Technology
Halftone color texture background. Abstract vintage vector illustration Texture
Halftone color texture background. Abstract vintage illustration Texture
Abstract vector background. Colorful halftone illustration pattern

See more

1273564030

See more

1273564030

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124164267

Item ID: 2124164267

Seamless texture with clear golden elements and multicolored highlights. Yellow background with broken gold. 3D image. Broken metal surface close-up.

Formats

  • 2500 × 2500 pixels • 8.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Artsiom Krapitski

Artsiom Krapitski