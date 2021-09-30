Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094021295
Seamless texture Background watercolor paper green nature grass greenery plants foliage Christmas tree holiday new year christmas spruce Christmas wreath with made of fir branches drawing
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbotanicalbranchcardcelebrationchristmasconifercoverdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedrawingevergreenfabricfirflorafloralforestgrassgrassygreengreenerygreetingholidayinvitationmerrymottlednaturalnaturenewpaperpatternpinepineconeplantpresentsrepeatseamlesssummertemplatetextiletexturetraditionaltreetrendywatercolorwinterwrappingyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist