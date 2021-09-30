Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088097714
Seamless repeating image of a Christmas tree. Repeating patterns with Christmas trees. Background for postcards, banners, covers, albums, mobile screensavers, scrapbooking, advertising, blogs
a
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractballcelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas toyschristmas treeconfetticoniferouscontourdecemberdecordoodleelementevergreenfestivefestive treefirgarlandgiftgoldgreenhappyholidayillustrationmerrymulticolorednewnew yearornamentoutlinepaperpatternpineprintredrepeatscrapbookseamlessseamless patternseasonalsimplesymboltreewallpaperwinterwrappingxmasyearyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist