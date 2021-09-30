Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2102424403
Seamless raster pattern candy lollipop in the shape of a ball pink color on a pink background. High quality illustration
T
By Tnata2009
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbirthdaybonboncandycaramelcartooncelebratecelebrationcolorcolorfulconfectionerycreamcutedecorationdeliciousdesigndessertdrawingfoodgiftgreetingholidayillustrationlollipoplollypopobjectpaintingpartypastrypatternpinkrepeatromanticseamlessshapesticksurprisesweetsweetmeatsweetstastetastywallpaperwatercolor
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist