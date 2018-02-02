Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless pattern of watercolor painted mosaic tiles with floral ornaments in Mediterranean majolica ceramic style. Wallpaper décor, batik print on a dark indigo blue background
Vector illustration. Seamless vector image of the elements in gold color on blue background. For wallpaper, presentation, design, textiles.
Gorgeous seamless pattern white colorful Moroccan, Portuguese tiles, Azulejo, ornaments. Can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background,surface textures.
Seamless traditional Indian motif
Ornate floral seamless texture, endless pattern with vintage mandala elements. Can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background, surface textures.Islam, Arabic, Indian, ottoman motifs.
Bright seamless pattern with vector geometric ornament in Christmas traditional colors (golden on blue). Ornamental vivid wallpaper. Colorful abstract background. Ethnic and tribal motifs.
Oriental ornament seamless pattern in the style of baroque on a blue background. Traditional classic pattern in gold and blue colors.
Ornate floral seamless texture, endless pattern with vintage mandala elements. Can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background, surface textures.Islam, Arabic, Indian, ottoman motifs.

See more

663434770

See more

663434770

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133462749

Item ID: 2133462749

Seamless pattern of watercolor painted mosaic tiles with floral ornaments in Mediterranean majolica ceramic style. Wallpaper décor, batik print on a dark indigo blue background

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 10000 × 10000 pixels • 33.3 × 33.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

L. Kramer