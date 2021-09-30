Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2086853140
Seamless pattern watercolor green blue branch with leaves isolated on white background. Flower roses leaf. Hand-drawn art object for florist, card, wallpaper, wrapping, postcard, sketchbook, textile
N
By NatashaKun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aquarelleartartworkautumnbackgroundbirchbluebotanybranchbrightcolorcolorfulcreativedecorationdrawingelementfallfallenflorafloralflowerfoliageforestgraphicgraygreengreeneryhand-drawnisolatedleafleavesnaturalnatureobjectorganicpatternplantroseseamlessseasonseptembersilhouettesummertexturetreevividwatercolorwhitewrappingyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist