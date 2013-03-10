Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Seamless pattern of tree beetle and
tropical plant painted in watercolor.For fabric and wallpaper designs from the forest.Natural Vintage Pattern Background.Insect hand drawn, realistic bug.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG