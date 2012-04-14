Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless pattern of small wild green branches with squares on a light violet background. Watercolor
Flower and leaf silhouette pattern for wrapping paper, wallpaper, design, textile
Floral background with small elements on a dark background. Seamless pattern
Seamless watercolor pattern, of abstract jade flowers, in white background
Black twig on white background. Fashion graphic background design. Modern stylish abstract texture. Monochrome template for prints, textiles, wrapping, wallpaper, website. illustration
Black twig on white background. Fashion graphic background design. Modern stylish abstract texture. Monochrome template for prints, textiles, wrapping, wallpaper, website. Vector illustration
Hand drawn floral background
tree seamless pattern can be used for wallpaper, website background, textile printing

See more

142229926

See more

142229926

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131588241

Item ID: 2131588241

Seamless pattern of small wild green branches with squares on a light violet background. Watercolor

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3898 × 3898 pixels • 13 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

olgavic

olgavic